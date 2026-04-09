Park Sung Woong And Lee Soo Kyung Frantically Search Through The Night For Runaway Sons In “Cabbage Your Life”

Park Sung Woong’s family is facing another crisis in “Cabbage Your Life”!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to return to Seoul.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Sung Tae Hoon faced a crisis in his cabbage farming due to interference from Im Joo Hyung (Lee Seo Hwan). Becoming an outsider in the village, he refused to give up and, after relentless effort—including using cow manure as fertilizer—finally succeeded in sprouting cabbage seedlings. However, just as tensions between the two men reached a boiling point, his two sons suddenly ran away from home, throwing the family into chaos.

Newly released stills show Sung Tae Hoon’s family searching for the children late into the night alongside local residents. The eldest son Sung Ji Cheon (Lee Jin Woo) also scours the village anxiously, growing increasingly desperate as he looks for his younger brothers.

Jo Mi Ryeo (Lee Soo Kyung), who previously showed signs of respiratory distress in front of the village women’s association, heads home with Nam Hye Sun (Nam Kwon Ah) and Lee Sun Ja (Lee Sun Hee), only to be shocked by the disarray inside. Her tearful plea for help from the villagers as she searches for her sons adds to the emotional weight of the situation.

Meanwhile, Sung Tae Hoon teams up with Wang Dong Sik (Park Seok Won) and searches throughout Yeonriri in a desperate effort to find the boys. At one point, he discovers one of his second son Sung Ji Sang’s (Seo Yoon Hyuk) shoes in the neighborhood, heightening his anxiety.

As tension peaks with Sung Tae Hoon’s stunned expression, an unexpected situation is said to unfold for the runaway brothers Sung Ji Sang and Sung Ji Gu (Yang Woo Hyuk). Will Sung Tae Hoon and Jo Mi Ryeo be able to find their children safely?

The next episode of “Cabbage Your Life” will air on April 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Sung Woong in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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And watch Lee Jin Woo in “Namib” on Viki:

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