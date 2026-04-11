5 Times The Finale Of 'The Practical Guide To Love' Was Perfect

After six weeks, “The Practical Guide to Love” has finally come to an end, delivering the kind of heartfelt and satisfying finale viewers had been hoping for. Balancing romance with realism, the drama stayed true to its characters while offering meaningful growth and emotional closure. Rather than relying on predictable tropes, the series chose authenticity, allowing its characters to remain true to themselves until the very end.

From Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min) and Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek) finding their way back to friendship to Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) and Ui Yeong getting their happy ending, here are five reasons why the finale of “The Practical Guide to Love” felt just right.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Meeting the parents for the first time

There is virtually nothing as stressful as meeting your partner’s parents for the first time. A thousand thoughts crowd your mind: What if they don’t think I’m worthy of their beloved son or daughter? What if I make a terrible first impression and ruin my relationship with my potential in-laws? But the pressure is just as intense for the partner doing the introducing: What if their parents embarrass them in front of their partner and change how they are perceived?

So when Ui Yeong sets a date for her mother to meet Tae Seop, she wants everything to be perfect. However, when Tae Seop arrives, Ui Yeong’s previously absent father is already there, claiming he wants to return and build a “normal” family. Ui Yeong’s mother, understandably frustrated, calls him out for his past behavior. To Ui Yeong, however, the situation feels like her mother is being inappropriate.

Thankfully, by the end of “The Practical Guide to Love,” Ui Yeong reconciles with her mother and arranges another meeting with Tae Seop, which goes far better than she had hoped. Similarly, Ui Yeong meets Tae Seop’s family when he organizes his parents’ anniversary at Hills Hotel, where she works. Unsurprisingly, her brief meeting with his parents goes extremely well.

Ji Su standing up for his stepmother

Our second male lead, Ji Su, may not end up with the female lead, but he receives meaningful character development and a satisfying happy ending.

A key part of this is his renewed relationship with his stepmother, Son Jeong A (Moon Jung Hee). From her introduction, it is clear that their relationship is strained. Although she is beloved by the public, Ji Su resents her, knowing that she and his father (Choi Won Young) began their relationship while his biological mother was dying of cancer in the hospital. However, it turns out that Ji Su’s father had kept his stepmother in the dark; she had no idea that when they began dating, he had abandoned his sick wife in the hospital. After learning the full truth, Son Jeong A files for divorce.

The turning point in their relationship comes when Ji Su’s enraged father attempts to physically assault and threaten her. Ji Su steps in and protects her, and this moment reshapes their dynamic. While it is not explicitly shown, it is implied that Ji Su may have tried to protect his own mother in the past but failed. This time, however, things are different. Based on how Ji Su mentions Son Jeong A in his first interview at the end of “The Practical Guide to Love,” it is clear that he has finally found a lasting emotional connection.

Ji Su and Ui Yeong returning to friendship

Although Ji Su is initially introduced as a second love interest for Ui Yeong, it quickly becomes clear that they work better as friends than as romantic partners. While Ji Su develops feelings for her, their bond grows from acquaintanceship into genuine friendship, even as Ui Yeong’s heart remains with Tae Seop.

Their dynamic is disrupted by Ji Su’s confession, but in the finale, they return to a comfortable, platonic relationship. In episode 12, Ji Su gives a media interview at the café where he works, and Ui Yeong quietly watches. When Ji Su mentions that a friend once encouraged him to pursue what he loves, it briefly seems like he is still hung up on Ui Yeong. However, he clarifies that what he truly loves is acting, and he intends to dedicate himself fully to it. Now that he has moved on, it feels natural that their friendship will continue to grow beyond the ending of “The Practical Guide to Love.”

Ui Yeong’s mother finally breaking free

For a show centered on dating and love, “The Practical Guide to Love” avoids presenting a conservative fantasy. It explores different types of relationships and acknowledges that not every marriage is meant to last. While Tae Seop’s parents represent a long-lasting marriage, Ui Yeong’s parents highlight the reality that staying married is not always the right choice, especially when people have grown apart.

In the finale, Ui Yeong’s mother finally files for divorce, choosing herself over maintaining a relationship for the sake of societal expectations.

Ui Yeong and Tae Seop’s happy ending

One of the drama’s greatest strengths is that Ui Yeong’s personality and priorities remain intact by the finale. She is still the same person, simply now in a relationship. Early in the series, she hesitates to pursue Tae Seop because he asks if she is willing to date with marriage in mind, a question that unsettles her.

In many similar dramas, the couple would end the story by getting married. However, that would have required Ui Yeong to suddenly change her priorities for the sake of a relationship, a common but frustrating trope in the romance genre. Instead, the finale offers a more fitting resolution: rather than proposing, Tae Seop gives Ui Yeong a couple ring. It symbolizes their love without pressuring her into a commitment she is not yet ready for, making the ending of “The Practical Guide to Love” feel both authentic and satisfying.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Love Story in the 1970s”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands,” “Yumi’s Cells 3,” and “Sold Out on You.”