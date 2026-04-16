First Impressions: 'Love Beyond The Grave' Is A Haunting C-Drama Of Love And Longing Across Time

A bewitchingly beautiful sorcerer named He Si Mu (Dilraba Dilmurat) is the sovereign of the spirit world. The 400-year-old Spirit Lord walks the earth to guide mortals to the spirit world at night and guide the spirts back to their realm during the day. She encounters a dashing young general named Duan Xu (Arthur Chen) on one of her many earthly prowls and is intrigued. But more than by him, it is the sword of deliverance that he carries that catches her interest.

She plans her moves, getting close to him. But it’s trickier than she anticipated, since Duan Xu has several tricks up his sleeve. What starts off as a playful push and pull escalates into something deeper and meaningful. “Love Beyond the Grave” is not just a supernatural fantasy drama but one with a strong emotional core.

We are introduced to He Si Mu, the enchanting wandering Spirit Lord. She has been anointed as the current Sovereign, given her skills as a spirit which have been honed over years of cultivation.

Dressed in her bright robes, she confesses that her world is devoid of color, and she also lacks the five senses, though seeing her confidence, you would think otherwise. She loves to roam the mortal world, especially Liangzhou. There is a prophecy that the master of the Deliverance Sword is a spell bearer who will help bring her senses back. It has been over three hundred years, and she has yet to meet this man.

On one of her many jaunts, as she walks down the wartorn interiors of the city, an injured man asks her to save his son. Making her way toward the pile of bodies, she notices the Commander of the Tabai Army, the young general Duan Xu, walk in.

Si Mu, who wears a perpetual nonchalant expression, is taken aback for once. She notices the Sword of Deliverance strapped to Duan Xu’s waist, the very sword that had belonged to her aunt centuries ago. Curious about Duan Xu and equally about him being its master, she transforms into her mortal body, taking the identity of He Xiao Xiao.

She faints and asks Duan Xu to help save her brother, the injured man’s son, Chen Ying. Duan Xu asks his men to escort her and Chen Ying to their estate.

Duan Xu’s people are suspicious of her, regarding both her and Chen Ying as spies. On the other hand, Si Mu is equally wary of Duan Xu, convinced he is not what he claims to be. But during an assassination attempt on him, she realizes that he is indeed the sword’s master and the chosen one.

She later learns from her assistant, who is investigating Duan Xu for her, that he comes from a scholarly family and had relatives in the royalty but was impeached. But now that he is a general, Si Mu concludes that he is bound to die sooner or later and that she will eventually gain access to the sword.

One day, while observing him incognito, she slips from her Spirit Lantern, which trembles in the presence of the sword, causing her to fall from her vantage point. Duan Xu sees her, and it is clear he knows she is not who she pretends to be.

Duan Xu, on the other hand, is impressed with her knack for predicting the weather, a skill that proves to be useful in battle, and he asks her to stay by his side. He also asks his people to investigate her, and though they return empty handed, he remarks with a smile that she is rather interesting.

When one of his commandants, who is investigating her, asks her to divulge the truth as to why she keeps shadowing him, she answers with a straight face that she loves him. Duan Xu overhears and smiles, well aware she is playing games.

In one scene, when Si Mu enters his room and observes his scarred body, her curiosity deepens. Observing him closely, she is convinced Duan Xu is not who he claims to be: there is nothing about him that feels rooted in the region he supposedly belongs to. Her hunch is further confirmed when her assistant reports that Duan Xu was ambushed in battle at the age of 19, leading her to believe he may not be the same person but someone who has been replaced.

It is amusing how, in her thoughts, she refers to him as “foxy,” recognizing that he is far more than he appears and admiring his sharp reflexes.

Duan Xu, meanwhile, is well aware that she lacks the five senses and is able to see her even when she is invisible. The two are constantly testing each other, and though the outcomes are sometimes grim, they are often laced with humor.

Since she knows he is her spell breaker and no longer wishes for his death, she wants to protect him. She offers him a deal: she will grant his wishes in return for helping her regain her senses. But Duan Xu refuses, saying he never makes wishes. Si Mu needs to craft another plan, but it seems he knows very well what her designs are.

Who are these two individuals, caught in such a strange dance of fates?

Dilraba Dilmurat presents Si Mu as playful and elusive, carrying an almost childlike smile that suggests very little truly moves her. There is an ease and confidence to her, a self assuredness that makes the character feel both untouchable and quietly intriguing.

Arthur Chen, on the other hand, is every bit the dashing general—composed, restrained, and quietly perceptive. He brings a calm intensity to Duan Xu, revealing more through stillness than overt expression.

Together, the two share an understated yet compelling chemistry, one that simmers beneath their constant probing and distrust.

What also stands out also is the sheer production value. The costumes, in particular, are stunning, rich in detail and texture, adding to the visual grandeur of the world.

Start watching “Love Beyond the Grave”:

Watch Now

Those in Southeast Asia can watch here!

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.