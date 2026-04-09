'Cabbage Your Life' Ratings Rise Slightly For 3rd Episode

Viewership ratings for KBS 2TV’s “Cabbage Your Life” appear to be holding relatively steady.

According to Nielsen Korea, the April 9 episode of the new Thursday drama scored an average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent, marking a slight increase from its second episode last week.

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon (Park Sung Woong)’s family, who suddenly end up living in the village of Yeonriri, as they struggle to return to their original home of Seoul.

Watch Park Sung Woong in “Livestream” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Jin Woo in “Namib” below:

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