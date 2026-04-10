IU And Byeon Woo Seok Become Intensely Aware Of Each Other’s Presence At The King's Birthday Banquet In 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown” has shared a glimpse of its first episode!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

In Episode 1, as the nation’s prominent figures all gather to celebrate the king’s birthday, a face-to-face meeting takes place between chaebol heiress Seong Hui Ju and royal family member Grand Prince Ian.

Seong Hui Ju, the CEO of Castle Beauty, gets to set foot in the king’s birthday banquet for the first time despite the social limitations of being a commoner and of illegitimate birth. Determined to make her presence known through the major event that is the banquet, Seong Hui Ju breaks a royal taboo—that red is not worn in the palace—and chooses a bold red suit, drawing the attention of everyone there, including Grand Prince Ian.

In the newly released photos, Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian are shown crossing paths at the king’s birthday banquet. As the banquet’s highlight—the nakhwa performance (Korean traditional fireworks)—gets underway, their eyes begin to meet by chance, raising curiosity about what Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian might be thinking as they watch the spectacle.

Just like the beautiful nakhwa display, a variety of events are set to unfold at the king’s birthday banquet—events that will stir Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian’s hearts.

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner”:

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Or watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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