Shin Hae Sun Is A Tough Boss With A Big Secret In New Rom-Com 'Filing For Love'

Shin Hae Sun has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Filing for Love”!

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the intimidating aura of Joo In Ah, a no-nonsense perfectionist who is strict about doing everything by the book and refuses to allow even the smallest mistakes. In one photo that shows the team leader in “attack mode,” Joo In Ah commands attention with a frosty gaze and her hands on her hips.

Another photo captures Joo In Ah arriving at Haemu Group as the new director of the audit department amidst a swirl of rumors. Even as she greets the staff with a smile, there is something about the look in her eyes that suggests you don’t want to get on her bad side.

An unpredictable executive who goes from cracking nonsensical jokes one second to delivering a stinging, incisive remark the next, Joo In Ah will turn not only Noh Ki Joon’s life but also Haemu Group upside down.

Explaining why she decided to star in the drama, Shin Hae Sun commented, “I wanted to greet [viewers] with a fun drama that they could enjoy comfortably. I was also curious what kind of character the mysterious Joo In Ah is and how her relationship with Noh Ki Joon would unfold.”

She added, “Through the unique subject matter of investigating workplace misconduct, [‘Filing for Love’] reveals the hidden sides of work life in a witty and insightful way.”

Describing the character of Joo In Ah, Shin Hae Sun noted, “On the surface, she appears to be a flawless, impenetrable fortress of an audit department director, but on the inside, she is hiding a vulnerable side and a secret that no one knows.”

“Filing for Love” premieres on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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