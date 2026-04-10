Watch: Kim Go Eun Is Infuriated By Kim Jae Won In 'Yumi's Cells 3' Preview

TVING’s upcoming drama “Yumi’s Cells 3” has shared a sneak peek of its first episode!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. In Season 3, Kim Jae Won will be joining the cast as Yumi’s new love interest Soon Rok, an editorial PD at Julie Publishing.

The newly released preview of the drama’s premiere teases the start of a fiery “love-hate romance” between Yumi and Soon Rok, who initially get off on the wrong foot. At the beginning of the video, Soon Rok is introduced as the new PD assigned to Yumi, who is now a famous writer.

As they begin working together, Yumi tries to build rapport by cheerfully telling Soon Rok, “Wow, this must be fate!” However, Soon Rok’s frosty response leaves her embarrassed.

Later, during an awkward bus ride with Soon Rok, Yumi’s cells resist the urge to put in earphones in order to avoid conversation, noting that it’s impolite—only for Soon Rok to immediately do so himself. The incident leaves Yumi with a bad first impression of the PD, with her cells declaring, “It’s not that this guy’s short with his words. He’s just a jerk!”

Soon Rok also offends Yumi by asking, “Don’t maltese dogs eat poop?” Incensed by his question, Yumi’s cells exclaim, “How dare you insult all the maltese owners of the world? I really hate Shin Soon Rok. For the first time in a long while, [I’ve met] a type of person that I really can’t stand!”

Check out the full preview below!

“Yumi’s Cells 3” premieres on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch more teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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Or refresh your memory by binge-watching all of “Yumi’s Cells 2” below:

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