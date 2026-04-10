HyunA Parts Ways With Agency

Singer HyunA is leaving her agency AT AREA.

On the morning of April 10, AT AREA released an official statement announcing that the agency and HyunA have mutually agreed to end their exclusive contract.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is AT AREA. First, we would like to sincerely thank all fans for the generous support and love you have shown for our artist HyunA. After in-depth discussions with HyunA regarding her future activities, we have mutually agreed to end her exclusive contract. We extend our deep gratitude to HyunA, who, as an artist under AT AREA throughout the term of her exclusive contract, did her very best at every moment and delivered unrivaled stages and performances. AT AREA will also sincerely support HyunA as she prepares for a new journey ahead. We ask that fans as well continue to show HyunA your unwavering interest and love. Thank you.

HyunA first debuted in 2007 as a member of Wonder Girls and then as a member of 4Minute in 2009. She has also been active as a solo artist since 2010.

HyunA joined AT AREA in 2023 and has promoted with the company since then. After two and a half years, she is ending her exclusive contract and bringing their partnership to a close. In October 2024, she married Yong Junhyung.

Wishing HyunA all the best in her new chapter!

Source (1)