Park Hae Soo And His Former School Bully Lee Hee Joon Share A Tense Reunion In 'The Scarecrow'

ENA’s upcoming drama “The Scarecrow” has shared a sneak peek of the uncomfortable reunion between Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Park Hae Soo will star as Kang Tae Joo, an ace detective known for his powers of observation and his keen instinct. After being demoted and transferred from Seoul back to his hometown of Gangseong, Kang Tae Joo is assigned to a serial murder case.

Lee Hee Joon will play Cha Si Young, the high-flying prosecutor in charge of the case, who is known for his coolheaded judgment and political savvy. In a strange twist of fate, he also happens to be the former classmate that mercilessly bullied Kang Tae Joo during their school days.

Kang Tae Joo never understood Cha Si Young’s reasons for subjecting him to one-sided torment during their time in school, and the bullying left him with nightmarish memories that haunted him for years afterward. As a result, he is still full of fury and hatred for Cha Si Young that haven’t faded with the passage of time.

In contrast to Kang Tae Joo, for whom this forced reunion is emotionally charged, Cha Si Young looks utterly relaxed as he greets his former classmate with a disingenuous smile. To Kang Tae Joo’s anger and disbelief, Cha Si Young cheerfully acts as if nothing had ever happened between them.

Later, the tension between the two men is palpable as they cross paths once again at a crime scene late at night.

As “The Scarecrow” marks Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon’s third time working together, Park Hae Soo commented, “Lee Hee Joon knows my shortcomings well and gives me good advice. I couldn’t have been happier working with him on set and genuinely connecting through our roles.”

He continued, “Lee Hee Joon is an actor for whom using his imagination and analyzing characters is second nature. He’s a good person and an admirable actor who is always self-reflecting, both as an actor and as a person.”

Meanwhile, Lee Hee Joon remarked, “We are close friends who first met about 20 years ago while doing theatre together. I think Park Hae Soo is someone whose energy naturally makes everyone around him smile. He created a warm atmosphere on the set of this drama as well, and he was a positive influence on the entire cast and crew.”

He went on to praise Park Hae Soo by adding, “One of his great strengths is that he’s an actor who is incredibly focused and sincere about his acting.”

“The Scarecrow” premieres on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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