Watch: IU, Byeon Woo Seok, And More Are Full Of Laughter On Set Of 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown” has shared a behind-the-scenes look with its first making-of video!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

In the making-of video, IU shares her thoughts on starting to film “Perfect Crown,” remarking, “I’m just about getting used to the atmosphere on set now. I’m not as tense, and we’re working together while testing our chemistry. It’s getting slightly more fun every day.”

Regarding his first filming day, Byeon Woo Seok comments, “Honest, I thought I was very nervous, but after filming on set, so many staff members supported me and made it an enjoyable experience, so I could film the entire time enjoyably.”

Noh Sang Hyun similarly expresses excitement for the first filming, sharing, “‘Perfect Crown’ is a project with many charms. Please look forward to it, and please show lots of interest.” Gong Seung Yeon says, “I was very nervous, but all the actors treated me so well and helped me amidst a comfortable atmosphere that I think [the scene] came out even better than I imagined.” Yoo Su Bin and Lee Yeon also express their excitement for the drama, working passionately on set.

Check out the full making-of video below!

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner”:

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Or watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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