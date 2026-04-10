IU Persistently Requests Royal Audience With Reluctant Grand Prince Byeon Woo Seok In 'Perfect Crown'

“Perfect Crown” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere tonight!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

The newly released stills spotlight Seong Hui Ju as she persistently submits requests for an audience with Grand Prince Ian, underscoring her determination to meet him at all costs.

In a world where a constitutional monarchy still exists in 21st-century Korea, securing an audience with royalty is nearly impossible—something even nobles rarely achieve. Nevertheless, Seong Hui Ju, the CEO of Castle Beauty, continues to seek an audience with the prince in order to fulfill a secret plan she has been keeping to herself.

However, Grand Prince Ian repeatedly turns down her requests, wary of her unclear intentions. His firm refusals only ignite Seong Hui Ju’s competitive streak, and, known for never backing down until she wins, attention is mounting over whether Seong Hui Ju will succeed in finally meeting him.

Meanwhile, other stills capture Grand Prince Ian overwhelmed by royal duties as he carries out official affairs in place of the young king, leaving him with barely a moment to rest. Confronted with Seong Hui Ju’s relentless pursuit, he finds himself both bewildered and unsettled. Despite drawing a clear line, curiosity continues to grow over what drives her determination to see him.

“Perfect Crown” premieres on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner”:

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Or watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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