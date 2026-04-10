AB6IX Announces Hiatus From Group Activities + In Talks Regarding Contract Renewals

AB6IX has announced the end of their exclusive contracts, signaling a temporary hiatus from group activities.

On April 10, the group’s agency BRANDNEW MUSIC released an official statement via their official social media account, announcing, “The exclusive contracts with AB6IX, who has been together with our agency since their debut on May 22, 2019, will come to an end as of May 25.”

Read the agency’s full statement regarding AB6IX’s group activities below:

Hello, this is BRANDNEW MUSIC.

First of all, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all fans who have loved and supported AB6IX over the past seven years.

Since their debut on May 22, 2019, AB6IX has been with our company, and their exclusive contracts are set to expire on May 25. Accordingly, after thorough discussions with the members, AB6IX will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities following the 2026 AB6IX Concert “6IX TO SEVEN,” which will be held over two days on May 23 and 24.

We are currently engaged in in-depth discussions with the members regarding contract renewals, and we will fully respect and support each member’s decision as they stand at a new turning point in their careers.

As the first idol group of BRANDNEW MUSIC, AB6IX is a meaningful team that has presented new musical directions and possibilities to our company. From MXM and Wanna One to AB6IX, the members have continuously grown in their respective positions, solidifying their presence as artists.

Through various attempts and challenges, they have established AB6IX’s unique identity, always striving to connect with fans through sincere music and performances.

Our company will do its utmost to support all scheduled activities through May, including the successful completion of the 2026 AB6IX Concert “6IX TO SEVEN.”

Once again, we sincerely thank ABNEW for being with AB6IX all this time, and we kindly ask for your continued love and support for the future endeavors of Jeon Woong, Kim Donghyun, Park Woojin, and Lee Daehwi.

Thank you.