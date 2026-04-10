Seo Ji Hye Wakes Up To Face Her Fiancé Go Soo Whom She Has No Memory Of In New Mystery Thriller Drama 'Reverse' Teasers

Wavve’s original series “Reverse” has unveiled a new main poster and teaser!

“Reverse” is a mystery revenge thriller in which Myo Jin (Seo Ji Hye), who gets caught up in an explosion at a chaebol family’s villa and loses her memory, works to recover those memories in order to uncover the secrets of her suspicious fiancé Jun Ho (Go Soo) and the truth behind the accident.

Based on an audio movie released in 2022—voiced by Lee Sun Bin, Lee Jun Hyuk, Dasom, and Im Won Hee—the drama adaption of “Reverse” is an eight-episode series newly restructured by expanding on its core theme of amnesia.

Led by Seo Ji Hye and Go Soo, the series also stars Kim Jae Kyung, Im Won Hee, Lee Hyun Kyung, Choi Moo Sung, Shim Hyung Tak, and others, who are expected to deliver intense performances that heighten the tension.

The main poster features the ominous phrase, “Erased memories, reversed truth—suspect everyone,” and sparks curiosity with the stark contrast between Myo Jin, who looks as if she has been thrown into shock, and Jun Ho, who wears a chilling facial expression that reveals nothing of what he is thinking.

In the teaser video that was released alongside the poster, after waking up following the horrific explosion, Myo Jin asks, “What happened to me?” Jun Ho answers gently, “Do you remember? We’re engaged,” while at the same time showing a suspicious attitude that ratchets up the tension.

In particular, as Myo Jin begins digging into the truth behind the incident on her own, Jun Ho gradually starts to reveal an increasingly violent true nature—further amplifying curiosity about the twists and the truth that lie ahead.

“Reverse” is set to be released on April 17. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Seo Ji Hye and Go Soo in “Heart Surgeons” with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)