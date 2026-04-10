SM Entertainment Provides Update As Deepfake Offenders Receive Prison Sentences

SM Entertainment has issued an update on its ongoing legal actions against deepfake crimes targeting its artists.

On April 10, the agency released the following statement:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

We would like to provide an update on our ongoing legal actions.

Our company is currently taking strong legal measures against acts that cause serious harm to our artists, including the spread of false information, defamation, sexual harassment, deepfakes, personal attacks, insults, and invasions of privacy.

In particular, the creation, distribution, and possession of illegal fabricated obscene materials constitute not only malicious crimes that sexually humiliate and mock our artists, causing them severe distress, but also serious offenses that can lead to significant defamation and damage to their image by creating the false impression that the artist is actually involved. As such, we are actively cooperating with investigative authorities by collecting evidence and filing complaints, and we are also strongly petitioning the court for strict punishment.

As a result, most suspects involved in deepfake-related cases have been apprehended. A total of 12 individuals—including Park (sentenced to 4 years in prison, 5 years of employment restriction, and 80 hours of sexual violence treatment program), Lee (3 years and 6 months in prison, 5 years of employment restriction, and 40 hours of treatment), Go (3 years in prison, 5 years of employment restriction, and 80 hours of treatment), Lee (3 years in prison, 5 years of employment restriction, and 40 hours of treatment), Oh (2 years and 6 months in prison, 5 years of employment restriction, and 40 hours of treatment), and Cha (2 years and 6 months in prison, 5 years of employment restriction, and 80 hours of treatment), and more—have been sentenced to imprisonment under charges including violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes (distribution of fabricated videos). While the defendants filed repeated appeals, all have been dismissed and their sentences have been finalized; they are currently serving their prison terms.

Many perpetrators of deepfake crimes attempt to evade investigation by sharing illegal fabricated obscene materials through anonymous overseas social media platforms. However, our company is working closely with multiple law firms in the United States, and through investigative tracking, these individuals are also being apprehended without exception, with related investigations currently ongoing.

As criminal penalties for the creation, distribution, and possession of deepfakes are being enforced very strictly, we urge everyone to exercise caution to avoid becoming involved in such unlawful activities.

We would also like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to platforms such as Telegram, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Discord, and DC Inside for their cooperation in these efforts.

We will continue to do our utmost to protect the rights and interests of our artists in every possible way.

Thank you.