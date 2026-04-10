Watch: TXT Adorably Struggles And Bonds With Baby In New Babysitting Reality Show

Wavve has announced the upcoming release of “TXT’s Babysitting Diary,” a new series that carries on the legacy of the beloved variety show “god’s Babysitting Diary”!

“TXT’s Babysitting Diary” is an observational reality program that follows TXT as they take on the challenge of caring for a baby.

The show is already drawing attention as a reboot of “god’s Babysitting Diary,” the iconic childcare reality series originally led by first-generation idol group god in the early 2000s.

Spanning 10 episodes, the series will reveal a completely different side of the TXT members, as the five—despite their inexperience—earnestly try to bond with the baby, offering both heartwarming and humorous moments.

The newly released poster and teaser also recreate the nostalgic early-2000s aesthetic of the original show. From a logo reminiscent of the original “Babysitting Diary” to candid glimpses of the members navigating the realities of hands-on childcare, the preview builds anticipation for TXT’s journey.

“TXT’s Babysitting Diary” premieres on May 1. Stay tuned!

Also watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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