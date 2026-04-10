Koo Kyo Hwan Shows Relentless Effort Behind Dream Of Becoming Director In “We Are All Trying Here”

“We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled a glimpse into Koo Kyo Hwan’s unexpectedly packed day.

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Hwang Dong Man—who has spent 20 years dreaming of becoming a film director—is often labeled unemployed, but his days are anything but idle. He teaches screenplay classes at an academy, passionately sharing his love for film with students. While some may see him as merely “a dreamer,” in the classroom, he exudes the presence of a seasoned instructor, passing on his knowledge and experience. At the same time, he takes on part-time work catering events to make ends meet, juggling multiple jobs without hesitation.

At the end of his relentless days, everything leads back to film. Whenever he finds a moment, he watches movies to draw inspiration, and he spends long hours in his workspace carefully writing his screenplay, “We Create the Weather,” line by line. His dedication reflects more than just a distant dream of becoming a director—it is a fierce, ongoing struggle to prove his worth against a world that constantly tries to diminish it.

The production team commented, “Hwang Dong Man may appear to be standing still in the eyes of some, but in reality, he is someone who works harder than anyone else to prove his worth at every moment. Combined with Koo Kyo Hwan’s signature rhythmic and vivid performance, the story will offer warm support and deep relatability to anyone fighting their own sense of inadequacy.”

“We Are All Trying Here” will premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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