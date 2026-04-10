Uhm Hyun Kyung Lands In Holding Cell As Jung Yoon Refuses Leniency In “Our Happy Days”

Uhm Hyun Kyung is getting entangled in the biggest crisis of her life in “Our Happy Days.”

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Spoilers

Previously, Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung) secretly obtained a master key from the pocket of her father, Jo Sung Joon (Sunwoo Jae Duk), who works as a cleaner at Kang Soo Construction, and infiltrated the director’s office. After finally locating the contract, she secretly took photos of the acquisition document, only to be caught red-handed by Go Min Ho (Jung Yoon).

Newly released stills show Jo Eun Ae and Go Min Ho facing off at a police station as suspect and victim. Despite Jo Eun Ae’s desperate pleas, Go Min Ho remains cold and firm, making it clear that there will be no settlement or leniency. With clear evidence against her and having been caught in the act, how will she navigate this crisis?

Meanwhile, Jo Sung Joon rushes to the police station upon hearing the news about his daughter. He comforts Jo Eun Ae, who fears becoming a criminal, and vows to meet with the director himself in an effort to resolve the situation. However, despite his efforts, Jo Eun Ae ultimately ends up in a holding cell, raising anticipation over whether the father and daughter will be able to overcome this ordeal.

Episode 10 of “Our Happy Days” airs on April 10 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

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