BTS's Jungkook's 'Seven' Becomes His 1st Solo MV To Hit 600 Million Views

BTS’s Jungkook has hit the 600 million mark on YouTube for the first time as a soloist!

On April 10 at approximately 4:45 p.m. KST, Jungkook’s music video for his solo debut track “Seven” featuring Latto surpassed 600 million views on YouTube.

“Seven” is now Jungkook’s first solo music video to hit the 600 million mark.

Jungkook first released the music video for “Seven” on July 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over two years, eight months, 27 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to Jungkook!

Watch the music video for “Seven” again below:

You can also watch BTS’s film “BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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