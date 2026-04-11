Im Soo Jung And Ha Jung Woo Kidnap Kim Jun Han In 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

Get ready for yet another kidnapping on the next episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams”!

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Spoilers

Previously on “Mad Concrete Dreams,” Ki Su Jong and his wife Kim Seon (Im Soo Jung) had to resort to crime in order to cover up the fact that he had kidnapped Jeon Yi Gyeong (Krystal). Then, at the end of the latest episode, they discovered the shocking fact that Jeon Yi Gyeong had kidnapped their daughter for revenge. Determined to inflict just as much pain and destruction as she herself had suffered, Jeon Yi Gyeong also revealed to their daughter all the crimes her parents had committed.

Desperate to rescue their daughter at all costs, Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon decide to kidnap Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han) as a last resort. After abducting him, the couple drags him to an abandoned building with his hands bound and his eyes and mouth covered.

Although the terrified Min Hwal Seong pleads with them, Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon remain undeterred as they resolutely carry out their plan. Notably, Kim Seon is seen holding heavy bags in both hands, piquing curiosity as to what she has brought with her and what exactly she and Ki Su Jong are plotting.

To find out just how far the couple will go, tune in to the next episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” on April 11 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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