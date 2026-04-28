8 K-Pop Songs That Make Great Use Of A Fun House-Inspired Sound

With a sleek, modern sound that plays with melodies without being too overwhelming, house music is the genre rising up in K-pop! A bright, house-inspired backtrack mixed with K-pop’s signature energy is the combo that can’t be beat. If you want to reminisce with a playlist that contains some older hits or are curious about the genre making the rounds on the K-pop scene in 2026, look no further than this list!

The light electronic beat underscoring “Impossible” doesn’t overwhelm the vocals in any way, letting the RIIZE members shine. The resulting song is somehow understated and dramatic at the same time, making for a track you’ll never get bored of! The dance break proves just how fun a house beat can be. It’s dance music, after all!

2. f(x) – “4 Walls”

An oldie but a goodie, the perfect throwback for fans missing the older K-pop sound—it’s the f(x) classic “4 Walls”! The soft start winds up with some truly stunning vocals and a rap beat you just can’t get enough of. It’s a surprisingly timeless sound too. With house music trending in K-pop, this song could’ve been released last week and not more than 10 years ago!

3. ENHYPEN – “Go Big or Go Home”

Proving that a good house beat never goes out of style, ENHYPEN released “Go Big or Go Home” back in 2021 before it was trending again! This song immediately makes you want to dance with the catchy melody and bouncy backtrack. It’s low-key enough to be added to any playlist, but it’s definitely the perfect pick now that summer is on its way!

i-dle has been dabbling in pretty much every genre since day one, but there’s something about this relaxed track that suits them so well! “Mono” has a more bass-heavy beat at times, but it’s balanced out by the ultra-chill melody. The result is a song that never seems too loud or overwhelming, but it still serves the stunning vocals i-dle is known for!

5. SEVENTEEN – “Eyes on you”

If the last few songs have been a little too laid-back for your tastes, SEVENTEEN proves that a house-inspired track can still pack a punch! With a slightly busier beat and a rap section for a sudden switch-up, “Eyes on you” definitely makes use of all of the members’ talents while staying true to that house sound. It’s a great pick for a dance party!

6. Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

Hearts2Hearts is cementing their sound with their heavily house-inspired releases as of late, and it’s nothing short of fabulous! The mix of easy melodies and amazing vocal riffs is a combo that’s super addictive. Adding an electronic beat into the mix makes for a track that feels fresh, which is perfect for a rookie girl group making their mark on the industry!

7. TXT – “I’ll See You There Tomorrow”

A slept-on b-side from an album a few years back, “I’ll See You There Tomorrow” by TXT is finally getting its flowers thanks to the rise of house-inspired music in K-pop! The bright beat is somewhat of a contrast to the understated vocals, but the pairing somehow goes perfectly together. Plus, the melody is just too good. This one might get stuck in your head!

Lastly, if you thought that house music could only be used for a bubblegum concept, aespa is here to prove you wrong! “Whiplash” combines sudden powerhouse vocals with a super minimalist backtrack for a song that really makes an impact. Don’t be fooled by the easygoing melody at the beginning—the switch-up might even give you whiplash!