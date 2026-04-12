'Perfect Crown' Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” is on the rise!

On April 11, the new romance drama starring IU and Byeon Woo Seok enjoyed a significant increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “Perfect Crown” rose to an average nationwide rating of 9.5 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all channels.

“Perfect Crown” was also the most-watched show of Saturday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 54, with whom it earned an average rating of 5.3 percent.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” held relatively steady with an average nationwide rating of 6.6 percent.

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” dipped to an average nationwide rating of 2.0 percent for the night, while TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” kicked off the second half of its run on a nationwide average of 1.2 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” remained the most-watched program of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 12.6 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Mad Concrete Dreams” below!

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