The Rose Announces Temporary Break Following New Album And Tour

The Rose will be going on a temporary break after releasing a new album and going on a 10th-anniversary tour.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the band announced that they planned to take a break “not as an ending, but as a moment to breathe… to grow… and to find ourselves again, individually. So that one day, we can come back to you with even more to give.”

The Rose also revealed their plans for a new album and tour entitled “ROSE” and “ROSETOPIA” respectively. Ahead of the release of “ROSE,” The Rose will be dropping the new single “Blue Moon” on April 13, while their “ROSETOPIA” tour will kick off on June 5. The release date for “ROSE” has not yet been announced.

The band explained, “With our upcoming album ‘ROSE’ and the tour ‘ROSETOPIA,’ we want to close this chapter with you the way it deserves.”

The Rose’s full English statement is as follows: