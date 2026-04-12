The Rose Announces Temporary Break Following New Album And Tour
The Rose will be going on a temporary break after releasing a new album and going on a 10th-anniversary tour.
In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the band announced that they planned to take a break “not as an ending, but as a moment to breathe… to grow… and to find ourselves again, individually. So that one day, we can come back to you with even more to give.”
The Rose also revealed their plans for a new album and tour entitled “ROSE” and “ROSETOPIA” respectively. Ahead of the release of “ROSE,” The Rose will be dropping the new single “Blue Moon” on April 13, while their “ROSETOPIA” tour will kick off on June 5. The release date for “ROSE” has not yet been announced.
The band explained, “With our upcoming album ‘ROSE’ and the tour ‘ROSETOPIA,’ we want to close this chapter with you the way it deserves.”
The Rose’s full English statement is as follows:
For the last 10 years, The Rose has been
Our Home
Our Safe Place
Our reason to keep going
Through every stage, every city, and every moment…
You were there with us
Because of you, we learned what love feels like what loss feels like what it means to live a dream
There were nights we thought we wouldn’t make it And nights we wished would never end But somehow, we always found our way back to each other, and to you
The Rose has been our biggest cushion to fall into A place where our lives existed, fully and completely
And maybe that’s why this moment feels so heavy and so beautiful at the same time
With our upcoming album ‘ROSE’ and the tour ‘ROSETOPIA’, we want to close this chapter with you the way it deserves
After this, we will be taking a break Not as an ending, But as a moment to breathe… To grow… And to find ourselves again, individually.
So that one day, we can come back to you with even more to give
This isn’t goodbye It’s just.. once in a blue moon