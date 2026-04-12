AxMxP's Juhwan To Go On Temporary Hiatus Due To Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo

AxMxP’s Juhwan will be temporarily halting all activities due to his health.

On April 10, FNC Entertainment announced that Juhwan had been diagnosed with Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV) and would therefore be sitting out the band’s upcoming activities in order to focus on his recovery.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is FNC Entertainment.

We are making an announcement regarding AxMxP member Juhwan’s activities.

Our artist AxMxP member Juhwan visited the hospital on April 5 due to a worsening of his health, and upon examination, he was diagnosed with Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV).

According to the doctor’s opinion, he is currently in need of plenty of rest and stability in order to recover his health and prevent further worsening of his condition.

As a result, [Juhwan] will be temporarily halting his activities and focusing fully on his treatment and recovery, and we regret to inform you that it will be difficult for him to participate in the following scheduled activities.

We will make a decision about his resuming activities in the future based on both the progress of his recovery and the doctor’s opinion, and we will make a separate announcement if there are any changes.

We ask for fans’ generous understanding in regards to the fact that we have given you cause for concern.

We will do our utmost so that our artist can greet you again in good health.

The scheduled activities in which Juhwan will be unable to participate can be found below

4/10 (Friday)

• AxMxP 1st Mini Album [Amplify My Way] VIDEO CALL EVENT (Yizhiyu)

• AxMxP 1st Mini Album [Amplify My Way] VIDEO CALL EVENT (Dear My Muse)

• AxMxP 1st Mini Album [Amplify My Way] fan signing event (Dear My Muse)

4/12 (Sunday)

• 2026 FTISLAND “MAD HAPPY” Zepp Tour IN JAPAN Fukuoka <AxMxP OPENING ACT>

4/18 (Saturday)

• 2026 FTISLAND “MAD HAPPY” Zepp Tour IN JAPAN Osaka <AxMxP OPENING ACT>

4/19 (Sunday)

• 2026 FTISLAND “MAD HAPPY” Zepp Tour IN JAPAN Nagoya <AxMxP OPENING ACT>

Thank you.