4 Reasons To Watch Thai Rom-Com 'My Love In The Countryside'

If you aren’t afraid of over-the-top comedy that some viewers might label as cringe, then “My Love in the Countryside” is the perfect Thai drama rom-com to check out. Unapologetically loud, chaotic, and packed with exaggerated humor, the drama fully embraces its farcical tone while still delivering a surprisingly heartfelt romance. It wastes no time throwing viewers into absurd yet entertaining situations, setting the stage for a story that thrives on misunderstandings, physical comedy, and strong character dynamics. Beneath all the chaos, however, lies a narrative with genuine charm, making it an easy and enjoyable watch for those willing to lean into its madness.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

An actual romantic comedy

One complaint that rom-com audiences often have is that, when it comes to contemporary romance dramas, the word “comedy” is more often than not irresponsibly thrown around. Not every contemporary romance is a rom-com, especially not when it makes you cry more than it makes you laugh. “My Love in the Countryside,” however, is a perfect blend of romance and comedy, where the romantic interactions are often elevated by farcical humor. The evidence is right there in the very first scene of episode 1.

The drama opens with our male lead, Mana (August Vachiravit Paisarnkulwong), up on a tree, successfully doing what a farmer does at that height when he notices the female lead, Saisamorn (Namfah Thunyaphat Phataraterachaijaroen). She is sitting in a car with a man who can only be assumed to be her boyfriend based on the lack of personal space between them. However, she is clearly not enjoying his attempt to kiss her, so she starts screaming for help. The entire situation turns out to be a huge misunderstanding. The man is also an actor, simply shooting a scene.

Mana, upon witnessing this, wastes no time. He drops a literal coconut on the man’s head, jumps down from the tree, and starts beating him up. Later, after Saisamorn is done thanking him, a scorpion crawls up her leg, making her jump into Mana’s arms. He throws the scorpion away but teases her about it, causing her to jump into his arms again. This leads to yet another misunderstanding when Mana’s self-proclaimed lover, whom he was engaged to without his consent as a child, sees them together. She misinterprets the situation, resulting in a quarrel between the two women.

Chaotic, right? All of this unfolds within the first eight minutes of the show, with the first minute and a half dedicated to the opening sequence. Despite the situations themselves already being funny, the actors’ exaggerated, over-the-top physical comedy elevates the humor even further.

Strong female lead

While “My Love in the Countryside” is a romance, the female lead remains at the center of the story. In a narrative like this, it is crucial for the focal character to be compelling, and Saisamorn delivers. At the beginning of the drama, the audience is misled into assuming she is a naive rich girl who knows nothing about the real world. However, although she has been raised in luxury, she is self-aware, mentally strong, and, most importantly, deeply passionate about acting.

She does not pursue acting for fame but because she genuinely loves the craft and wants to prove herself. Her determination becomes evident when she accepts the challenge of living in a village for the first time to prove she is the perfect choice for the in-drama film “My Love in the Countryside.”

Even in the village, she eagerly takes on new challenges: participating in an ox race, playing a pig-catching game in a muddy pit, and even beating up a man who dares to look at her the wrong way. While Saisamorn may lack experience with rural life, she has the courage to face any challenge head-on. It is precisely this fire that makes her character so compelling.

A realistic male lead to root for

The male lead in “My Love in the Countryside” is not the type who would fight the entire village for his lover, at least not at first. This gradual growth and character development are what make Mana so endearing.

Although Mana is intelligent and emotionally mature, he has grown up under an overbearing mother. She even decided who he would marry during his childhood and arranged his engagement. In many dramas, a typical heir-type male lead would be portrayed as resentful, distant, or openly disrespectful toward such parents. However, Mana, despite disliking his parents’ decisions, remains respectful. This offers a more realistic depiction of adults raised in controlling households that are not entirely abusive. Cultural expectations often make it difficult for children to openly defy their parents.

This nuance makes Mana’s struggles feel authentic and his eventual journey toward independence all the more satisfying. You cannot help but root for him.

Impeccable acting

Acting is difficult on its own, but comedy raises the stakes even higher as timing is crucial. If the delivery falters, the entire scene falls apart. When the genre leans into slapstick or farce, requiring exaggerated performances, the challenge becomes even greater.

However, both the main actors, Namfah Thunyaphat Phataraterachaijaroen and August Vachiravit Paisarnkulwong, along with the supporting cast, handle these demands skillfully. Whether the female lead is suspended 50 feet in the air or covered in mud, the performances remain convincing and entertaining. At the same time, the actors effectively convey emotional depth when needed, ensuring that the viewing experience remains engaging throughout.

In the end, “My Love in the Countryside” succeeds by fully committing to its chaos while grounding it in likable characters and sincere emotion. It may not be subtle, but it is undeniably entertaining. For viewers open to exaggerated humor and heartfelt romance, this drama delivers exactly what it promises and does so confidently.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “The Art of Sarah Kim” and “Yumi’s Cells 3.”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands” and “Sold Out on You.”