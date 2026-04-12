Lee Hyori's Father Passes Away

Lee Hyori’s father has passed away.

On April 12, Lee Hyori’s agency Antenna confirmed reports that her father had passed away earlier that day. The singer had previously mentioned on variety shows that her father had been battling an illness.

Lee Hyori’s family will be holding a funeral for the departed on April 14, and her father will be buried in North Chungcheong Province’s Eumseung County.

We offer our deepest condolences to Lee Hyori and her family during this painful time. May her father rest in peace.

Source (1)