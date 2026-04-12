Krystal Loses Her Sanity As A Fire Breaks Out At Ha Jung Woo's Building In 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” has shared a suspenseful sneak peek of its next episode!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon (Im Soo Jung) face an unprecedented crisis as a fire breaks out at the Seyoon Building. With flames engulfing the building and soaring all the way up to the roof, the couple needs to escape right away—but because their daughter is being held captive by an out-of-control Jeon Yi Gyeong (Krystal), they are unable to leave.

Amidst the dangerous emergency situation unfolding at the building, Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon confront an increasingly unhinged Jeon Yi Gyeong, who appears to have lost it entirely, on the rooftop. The knowledge that Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon deceived her up until the very end only infuriates Jeon Yi Gyeong further, driving her to make an extreme choice.

Although Kim Seon frantically tries to calm down the enraged Jeon Yi Gyeong, it remains unclear whether she will be able to put an end to her rampage.

Meanwhile, Ki Su Jong winds up covered in blood as he desperately fights to protect his family. With the consequences of the misdeeds he committed in order to hold onto the Seyoon Building coming back to bite him, Ki Su Jong finds himself at risk of losing everything.

To find out what happens during this tense showdown on the roof, catch the next episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” on April 12 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, you can watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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