Watch: Koo Kyo Hwan, Go Youn Jung, And More Try To Find Meaning In 'We Are All Trying Here' Highlight Teaser

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” is gearing up for its premiere!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Through its highlight teaser, “We Are All Trying Here” unveiled three key points in the drama.

1. Hwang Dong Man’s struggle

Hwang Dong Man is the only one to not have made his debut among his successful friends, who have all made a name for themselves in the film industry. Film producer Park Kyung Se (Oh Jung Se), who has released five films, comments, “He goes crazy when someone else succeeds and is crazy happy when they fail.” Go Hye Jin (Kang Mal Geum) notes that Hwang Dong Man makes chaos no matter where he goes, and Choi Hyo Jin (Park Ye Ni) expresses her wishes for Hwang Dong Man to be more quiet. However, Hwang Dong Man refutes, “There’s never been a moment where I’ve been quiet since I was born.” Although he wants to succeed, reality isn’t as easy, and Hwang Dong Man freely expresses his childish jealousy.

2. Hwang Dong Man and Byun Eun Ah’s support

While the world regards Hwang Dong Man’s monologues as noise, Byun Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung) sees him as someone with a thousand open doors. Struggling with being abandoned when she was nine years old, Byun Eun Ah now experiences nosebleeds every time she feels emotional overload. Hwang Dong Man’s sincerity, “Who would dare to toss you away?” sets Byun Eun Ah free. Hwang Dong Man also smiles when he’s with Byun Eun Ah, with both their watches turning from red to green to signify “heart-fluttering excitement” and “relief” for the first time in their lives. As they cross their watches that have turned green, the two begin to save each other, creating anticipation to see how their special relationship will unfold.

3. A story of us, who are all trying

One of the key questions in the drama is, “Why are we all trying so hard as if we won’t disappear one day?” The teaser shows the characters of the drama not chasing after extravagant success but rather fighting to prove themselves. In addition to Hwang Dong Man, who has been unable to make his debut for 20 years, there is Byun Eun Ah fighting the fear of abandonment, Park Kyung Se who is also struggling like Hwang Dong Man despite claiming to be different, Go Hye Jin who is embarrassed by such a husband, former poet Hwang Jin Man (Park Hae Joon) who has fallen after experiencing incompetence, Oh Jung Hee (Bae Jong Ok) who is struggling with being a perfectionist, and Jang Mi Ran (Han Sun Hwa) who becomes too immersed in her roles—all fighting in their own ways.

As Jang Mi Ran states, “I’m happy. To have relationships like this where we can go crazy together,” the “worthlessness” felt by the characters turn into meaningful solidarity. The highlight teaser ends as Hwang Dong Man stating, “I’m not even looking for success. I just want to release one project. So that I can overcome a little bit of worthlessness.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“We Are All Trying Here” will premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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