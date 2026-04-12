Watch: IU, Byeon Woo Seok, And More Showcase Professionalism On Set Of 'Perfect Crown'

“Perfect Crown” has taken viewers behind the scenes of the drama!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, MBC’s “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

The behind-the-scenes video captures the passionate acting of the actors on set, with the actors attentively working with the director and sharing their own ideas to enhance the drama.

The cast and crew are also taken by the beauty of Nakhwa Nori (traditional Korean fireworks). IU remarks, “I’ve only seen it on video, and it’s my first time seeing it in person. It’s so pretty! How can there be such a beautiful tradition?” Byeon Woo Seok also captures the moment on camera, saying, “It reminds me of the lantern lights in Rapunzel’s story, so I watched while thinking, ‘Wow!'”

After filming the scene where Gong Seung Yeon slaps Byeon Woo Seok, Gong Seung Yeon shares, “I feel sorry, but I didn’t actually hit him, so I hope not everyone is offended.”

In another scene where Byeon Woo Seok is wearing traditional attire, he points to the giraffe emblem at the center. He shares, “One of my nicknames is ‘giraffe,’ so I like this.”

When asked what props she likes on the set, IU shares that she likes Seong Hui Ju’s nameplate which features her character’s handwritten name in English.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video below!

“Perfect Crown” recently premiered its first two episodes. The drama airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting for the next episode, watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” below:

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Also watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

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