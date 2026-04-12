Watch: LE SSERAFIM Announces Comeback Dates With Teaser For New Full-Length Album And Pre-Release Single

Mark your calendars for LE SSERAFIM’s comeback!

On April 13 at midnight KST, LE SSERAFIM officially announced their plans for their upcoming spring return with their new full-length album “PUREFLOW.”

First, LE SSERAFIM will kick things off by pre-releasing their lead single “CELEBRATION,” the title track of their upcoming album, on April 24 at 1 p.m. KST.

A month later, the group will release their second studio album “PUREFLOW pt.1” on May 22 at 1 p.m. KST.

Check out LE SSERAFIM’s new comeback teaser video for “PUREFLOW” below!