'Bloodhounds 2' And 'Perfect Crown' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“Bloodhounds 2” and “Perfect Crown” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, Season 2 of Netflix’s “Bloodhounds” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Bloodhounds 2” top the drama list, but its stars also made a strong showing on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where they claimed three of this week’s top seven spots. Woo Do Hwan entered the actor list at No. 3, followed by Rain at No. 4 and Lee Sang Yi at No. 7.

The leads of MBC’s “Perfect Crown” swept the top two spots on the actor list, where IU and Byeon Woo Seok rose to No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. “Perfect Crown” also stayed strong at No. 2 on the drama list this week.

The next spots on both lists went to ENA’s “Climax,” which took No. 3 on this week’s drama list. The cast also claimed four of this week’s top 10 spots on the actor list: Ju Ji Hoon came in at No. 5, Ha Ji Won at No. 6, Nana at No, 8, and Cha Joo Young at No. 9.

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” took No. 4 on the drama list, with star Yoo Yeon Seok making the actor list at No. 10.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “Bloodhounds 2” MBC “Perfect Crown” ENA “Climax” SBS “Phantom Lawyer” tvN “Mad Concrete Dreams” JTBC “Still Shining” MBC “In Your Radiant Season” JTBC “The Practical Guide to Love” TV Chosun “Doctor Shin” tvN “Siren’s Kiss”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

IU (“Perfect Crown”) Byeon Woo Seok (“Perfect Crown”) Woo Do Hwan (“Bloodhounds 2”) Rain (“Bloodhounds 2”) Ju Ji Hoon (“Climax”) Ha Ji Won (“Climax”) Lee Sang Yi (“Bloodhounds 2”) Nana (“Climax”) Cha Joo Young (“Climax”) Yoo Yeon Seok (“Phantom Lawyer”)

Watch full episodes of “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Catch up on “Phantom Lawyer” here:

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Or check out “Mad Concrete Dreams” here:

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And binge-watch all of “The Practical Guide to Love” below!

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