Watch: 'Heart Signal 5' Contestants Fall In Love And Get Hurt In New Preview

Channel A’s “Heart Signal 5” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming premiere!

“Heart Signal” is a hit dating show in which singles look for love while living together in the same house. Meanwhile, a celebrity panel attempts to deduce whom each contestant is interested in and which singles will wind up forming couples.

The “celebrity prediction panel” for Season 5 will include original members Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Sang Min, and Kim Eana, who are joined by new members Roy Kim and Billlie’s Tsuki.

The newly released preview begins on the cold winter day in January when the “Heart Signal 5” cast members first moved into their new house. When asked about falling in love at first sight, one female contestant says, “Honestly, I don’t believe in it.” However, as the contestants meet, some appear to be instantly drawn to others, leading the celebrity panel to declare, “She definitely fell for him at first sight.”

But despite feeling butterflies, some female contestants worry that the man they’re interested in is toying with them by flirting with multiple people, and they also express disappointment when things don’t turn out the way they’d hoped. Meanwhile, one male contestant tells a woman, “It feels like we’ve already known each other for a few days.”

Check out the new preview of Episode 1 below!

“Heart Signal 5” premieres on April 14 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch another teaser for the show with subtitles below:

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Or you can binge-watch all of “Heart Signal 4” below:

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