'Mad Concrete Dreams' Heads Into Final Week On Ratings Rise

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” is racing towards its finish!

On April 12, the drama saw a rise in viewership ahead of the final week of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent, marking a jump of over a full percentage point from the night prior.

Meanwhile, TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” returned to its personal best of 1.5 percent for the night.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” climbed back up to an average nationwide rating of 14.5 percent, making it the most-watched program of any kind to air this weekend.

Catch up on all the latest episodes of “Mad Concrete Dreams” on Viki below:

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