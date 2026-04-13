Heo Nam Jun Is A Ruthless Chaebol Unfazed By Angry Protesters In 'My Royal Nemesis'

Heo Nam Jun will be making a transformation into a chaebol in “My Royal Nemesis”!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era.

Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir. As a third-generation chaebol who is the grandson of Chail Group’s Cha Dal Soo (Yoon Joo Sang), he is known as a “monster created by capitalism” as a product of marriage for merging and acquisition.

The newly released stills capture the cold and ruthless chaebol Cha Se Gye, who passes through a group protesting the company.

Exuding cold charisma and wearing a three-piece black suit, Cha Se Gye does not even blink an eye despite having eggs thrown at him. Cha Se Gye’s chilling gaze beyond the umbrella blocking the eggs appears to prove his ruthless nature.

Already, viewers are anticipating how Cha Se Gye will change as he faces “Joseon villainess” Kang Dan Shim in the form of Shin Seo Ri.

“My Royal Nemesis” will premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki:

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