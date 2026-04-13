Ji Ye Eun And Dancer Vata Confirmed To Be Dating

Ji Ye Eun and dancer Vata are in a relationship!

On April 13, Xportsnews reported that Ji Ye Eun and Vata are dating.

In response to the report, Ji Ye Eun’s agency CPN Entertainment shared, “The two, who have been colleagues, are seeing each other with positive feelings. We ask that you support them with warmth.”

Both born in 1994, Ji Ye Eun and Vata are said to have been church friends before their relationship developed into a romantic one.

Vata also took charge of the choreography for “Milkshake,” a song Ji Ye Eun released with Ji Suk Jin as the project co-ed group “Chungju Ji Ssi.”

Ji Ye Eun debuted in 2017 through the web drama “How To.” She drew attention for her distinctive characters in seasons 3 and 4 of Coupang Play’s comedy show “SNL Korea.” She is currently active as a cast member on SBS’s variety show “Running Man” and is also working as an actress.

Vata is the leader of the dance crew We Dem Boyz. We Dem Boyz placed as runner-up on Mnet’s “Street Man Fighter” in 2022. He also served as part of the coaching team on KBS’s idol survival program “MAKEMATE1.”

Watch Ji Ye Eun on “Running Man” below:

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Also check out Vata on “MAKEMATE1”:

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews