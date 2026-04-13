Go Soo Is Jun Ji Hyun’s Ex-Husband Who Unexpectedly Gets Trapped Inside A Virus-Infected Building In New Film “Colony”

The film “Colony” has unveiled new character stills featuring Go Soo!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” follows the story that unfolds as a building is blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors.

Go Soo plays Han Kyu Seong, a biotechnology professor and Se Jung’s (Jun Ji Hyun) ex-husband. On the day before his planned move to the United States, Han Kyu Seong visits Dungwoori Building to offer a job opportunity to his ex-wife, Kwon Se Jung, who failed to secure reappointment as a professor, but he unexpectedly becomes trapped inside.

As he hides from the infected who suddenly rush in, he discovers other survivors in danger and becomes the first to be exposed while trying to save them. Han Kyu Seong, who boldly steps into danger for others despite the risks, is expected to come to life through Go Soo’s powerful gaze.

The stills heighten tension by placing Han Kyu Seong in an imminent crisis. His once warm gaze shifts to sharp vigilance as he carefully observes a situation in which he cannot let his guard down, hinting at how he will overcome the crisis.

Go Soo described the character, saying, “He is a figure who serves as a gateway from ordinary daily life into a cinematic world where the infected suddenly attack.” He added that he hopes to “convey the warmth that humans possess to the audience.”

“Colony” is scheduled to hit theaters in May.

While waiting, watch Go Soo in “Parole Examiner Lee” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)