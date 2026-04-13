Gong Myoung Struggles To Adjust After Being Demoted To The Troubled Audit Team In New Drama “Filing For Love”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Filing for Love” has unveiled new stills featuring Gong Myoung!

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

In the still, Noh Ki Joon’s professional presence in an office setting stands out. His sharp gaze, as if he can see through others, shows why he is known as the ace in the audit office.

However, in other stills, his elite composure is gone, and Noh Ki Joon appears unusually pitiful. His desperate expression as he looks at something sparks curiosity.

After rising through the ranks in Audit Team 1, where he handled high-profile work, Noh Ki Joon is suddenly demoted to the troubled Audit Team 3 at the decision of tough audit director Joo In Ah. It remains to be seen how his daily life will change after he is assigned to handling company misconduct.

Gong Myoung is expected to highlight Noh Ki Joon’s unexpected charm as he moves between seriousness and comedy.

Gong Myoung said, “I was happy to work with director Lee Soo Hyun, and when I read the script for the first time, I imagined how fun it would be to act alongside senior Shin Hae Sun. It was a project I really wanted to do.”

Gong Myoung, who found the drama’s concept of a workplace indecency audit very interesting, said, “Unlike other office romantic comedies, its unique setup will come across to viewers as the distinct appeal of ‘Filing for Love.’”

Regarding his character Noh Ki Joon, he said, “He is always confident, a cutie who is loved wherever he goes, and a top-performing ace. I prepared to effectively capture Noh Ki Joon’s vibe, paying attention to his clothing style, tone of speech, and facial expressions.”

“Filing for Love” premieres on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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