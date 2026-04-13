Kim Go Eun And Kim Jae Won Have A Playful Battle Over Snacks In New Drama 'Yumi's Cells 3'

“Yumi’s Cells 3” has released new stills ahead of its premiere!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. In Season 3, Kim Jae Won plays Yumi’s new love interest Soon Rok, an editorial PD at Julie Publishing.

In the newly released photos, Yumi and Soon Rok are seen gathering an armful of strawberry custard bungeoppang, sparking curiosity. In one image, late at night, Yumi approaches Soon Rok—who is holding a pile of bungeoppang—with her hands politely clasped.

The stark contrast between Soon Rok’s calm, rational face, showing no sign of emotional change, and Yumi’s disappointed look for reasons unknown, leaves viewers wondering what will happened between them.

In the following photos, the situation flips: Yumi is the one who has claimed a heap of bungeoppang, while Soon Rok stares at her in surprise—hinting that the two are battling it out over the pastries and adding to the comedy.

The production team commented, “With the arrival of Soon Rok, a man who shakes up Yumi’s peaceful daily life, a big commotion breaks out in Yumi’s cell village. Please look forward to hate-to-love romance between Yumi, who still finds love difficult, and Soon Rok, a principled homebody.”

“Yumi’s Cells 3” premieres on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch more teasers for the drama below:

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Or refresh your memory by binge-watching “Yumi’s Cells 2”:

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