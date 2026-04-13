Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, And Park Seo Joon’s New Travel Variety Show Unveils Premiere Date With First Poster

tvN’s upcoming variety show “Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” has unveiled its first poster!

“Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” follows Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik as they travel across South Korea without knowing where they will go, where they will sleep, or how they will get there. It is a new version of the long-running “Youth Over Flowers” travel series.

The show keeps the original “trip without advance notice” travel concept from “Youth Over Flowers” but adds new rules to make the journey more entertaining, such as a budget cap of 100,000 won (approximately $67.20) per person. The strict limits create unexpected challenges and situations, leading to genuine reactions from the three cast members.

In the poster, the three visit a tourist site while immersed in a traveler’s mood and strike the same pose, showing their chemistry. The tagline reads, “Travel is limited, nostalgia is unlimited,” hinting at the tone of the trip.

Having previously worked together in workplace roles on “Youn’s Stay” and the “Jinny’s Kitchen” series, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik now set out without titles, simply as friends on an unplanned journey.

“Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” is set to premiere on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Seo Joon and Jung Yu Mi in “Youn’s Kitchen 2” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)