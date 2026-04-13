Seo Ji Hye, Go Soo, And Kim Jae Kyung Show Their Stances In Posters For New Drama “Reverse”

Wavve’s original series “Reverse” has unveiled new character posters!

“Reverse” is a mystery revenge thriller in which Myo Jin (Seo Ji Hye), who gets caught up in an explosion at a chaebol family’s villa and loses her memory, works to recover those memories in order to uncover the secrets of her suspicious fiancé Jun Ho (Go Soo) and the truth behind the accident.

The posters highlight a strong presence driven by the actors’ gazes and facial expressions.

First, Ham Myo Jin appears shocked as she stares at something with a pale face and disheveled hair. The phrase, “Ham Myo Jin, who wants to correct her memory,” and the line “Did I kill someone?” are printed at the center of the poster, adding to the suspense. As Ham Myo Jin, who has lost her memory, becomes involved in a murder case and falls deeper into trouble, attention turns to what shocking truth she will ultimately discover.

Ryu Jun Ho appears as the future chairman of a chaebol family, neat and composed with not a single strand of hair out of place. However, he shows an expressionless, cold gaze, as if hiding a deep secret. Alongside this are the character description, “Ryu Jun Ho who wants to change his memory,” and the line, “I’ll pretend not to know anything else and only fill in your memory about me,” teasing the risks he is willing to take to protect his relationship with his fiancée Ham Myo Jin.

Lastly, Choi Hee Soo (Kim Jae Kyung) draws attention with glamorous outfits and makeup, but she appears frozen as she looks at someone. At the top of the poster is the description, “Choi Hee Soo hidden by memory,” along with the line, “Everyone has at least one secret they cannot tell anyone.” It remains to be seen what role Choi Hee Soo’s hidden secret will play as a catalyst.

“Reverse” is set to be released on April 17. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Seo Ji Hye and Go Soo in “Heart Surgeons” with subtitles below:

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And Kim Jae Kyung in “Again My Life”:

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