Watch: A Lonely Koo Kyo Hwan Encounters Go Youn Jung Who Recognizes His Worth In “We Are All Trying Here” Teaser

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” has shared a teaser for its first episode!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

The newly released video begins by highlighting Hwang Dong Man’s lonely struggle as he continues to pursue his dream of becoming a film director even after 20 long years.

Those around him offer only cynical remarks such as, “Do you really think Hwang Dong Man can debut?” and “Shouldn’t someone tell him to just quit already?” Even his older brother Hwang Jin Man (Park Hae Joon) scolds him, saying that having a proper job means “waking up in the morning, washing up, going out, and clenching your teeth as you give it your all like your life depends on it.”

In one scene, when Hwang Dong Man steps into a gathering of eight highly successful individuals—film directors, planning producers, and producers—a cold silence falls over the room. For Dong Man, who feels a deep sense of loneliness, this triggers his anxiety. Even so, he continues to push forward desperately, expressing his resolve to prove himself by any means necessary.

In another scene, Hwang Dong Man encounters Byun Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung), who recognizes his worth. Byun Eun Ah, who believes Dong Man seems like someone with a thousand doors all open, expresses curiosity about his script that everyone else turned down.

Watch the full teaser below!

The production team remarked, “The preview for episode 1 captures Hwang Dong Man’s lonely reality and the shining variable named Byun Eun Ah who appears before him. The two, who lived lonely lives, are expected to meet and begin to brighten each other’s worlds. Please tune in to the premiere of ‘We Are All Trying Here.’”

“We Are All Trying Here” will premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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And Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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