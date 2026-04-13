Go Doo Shim, Yoon Byung Hee, And More Form Strong Support System Around Ahn Hyo Seop And Chae Won Bin In “Sold Out On You”

“Sold Out on You” has unveiled stills of its supporting cast!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Go Doo Shim takes on the role of Song Hak Daek, the most influential elder in Deokpung Village. Known for her boundless generosity, she has cared for Matthew Lee like her own son ever since he first arrived in the village five years ago. Curiosity is growing over what led her to look after someone who was once an outsider with such sincerity.

Yoon Byung Hee plays Kang Moo Won, Matthew Lee’s co-CEO in a raw materials business. Having recognized Matthew Lee’s abilities early on, Kang Moo Won persistently pursued him to start a business together, earning himself the nickname of someone who is completely devoted to Matthew Lee. Wealthy and loyal, he is someone who is always on Matthew’s side.

Jo Bok Rae stars as Park Kwang Mo, the foreman at Matthew Lee’s farm. As the heir to Deokpung Village’s agricultural legacy, he takes great pride in both the village and his work, showing strong determination in everything he does. However, beneath his tough exterior lies a vulnerable side he keeps hidden.

Shin Dong Mi portrays Dong Hyun Gi, the director at Hit Home Shopping where Dam Ye Jin works. A pioneer in the industry and a record-breaking figure, he has devoted his entire life to his career. As a results-driven leader with significant influence, how will his actions within the competitive home shopping world affect Dam Ye Jin?

Park Ye Young plays Eom Sung Mi, a PD at Hit Home Shopping known for her fiery personality. Her bold and easily excitable nature often puts her at odds with show hosts, but Dam Ye Jin is the only one who can keep her in check. Their dynamic, built on a shared passion for work, is expected to bring strong chemistry to the screen.

Kim Seo An takes on the role of Na Jin, the owner of “Somie’s General Store” in Deokpung Village. A sharp and intuitive young shop owner who effortlessly understands even the elders’ cryptic requests, Na Jin is expected to showcase impressive business skills as she takes charge of goods in the village rather than on home shopping broadcasts.

Lastly, Yoon Jae Chan plays Hwang Ki Hong, an MD at Hit Home Shopping known for his persistence and competence. Having held his position for three years on Dam Ye Jin’s notoriously demanding program—often referred to as a “graveyard” for MDs—he has steadily built his career as a standout “ace.”

“Sold Out on You” is set to premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Go Doo Shim in “The One and Only“:

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And Yoon Jae Chan in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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