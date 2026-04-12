Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 3

BTS’ “SWIM” repeats as the No. 1 song for the second straight week. Congratulations to BTS!

Holding onto No. 2 is IVE’s former chart-topping hit “BANG BANG.” Moving up one spot to No. 3 is Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!”

Two new songs debuted in the top 10 this week.

Entering at No. 7 is DAY6 member Wonpil’s “Highs and Lows,” the title track of his first solo mini album “Unpiltered.” It is a track distinguished by the dynamic progression of its alternative rock sounds.

“Biggest Fan” by Red Velvet’s Irene debuts at No. 9. The title track from her first full album of the same name, “Biggest Fan” is a bright pop dance song about wanting to share positive energy with fans.

Singles Music Chart - April 2026, Week 3 1 (–) SWIM Album: ARIRANG Artist/Band: BTS Music: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg Lyrics: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 1 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (–) BANG BANG Album: REVIVE+ Artist/Band: IVE Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (+1) RUDE! Album: RUDE! Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

4 (+1) 404 (New Era) Album: Delulu Pack Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia Lyrics: Omega Sapien Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (-2) Catch Catch Album: LOVE CATCHER Artist/Band: Yena Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (+1) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 7 Previous rank 23 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

7 (new) Highs and Lows Album: Unpiltered Artist/Band: Wonpil Music: collapsedone, Wonpil Lyrics: Wonpil, collapsedone Genres: Rock Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (+2) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 10 Previous rank 24 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

9 (new) Biggest Fan Album: Biggest Fan Artist/Band: Irene Music: Gartner, Baer, Preston Lyrics: Liljune Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (+1) My whole world Album: Absence Artist/Band: Car, the garden Music: Car, the garden, 623 Lyrics: Car, the garden Genres: Ballad Chart Info 11 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-5) GO BLACKPINK 12 (–) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 13 (new) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo 14 (-5) NOT CUTE ANYMORE ILLIT 15 (+1) Drowning WOODZ 16 (-1) THAT’S A NO NO ITZY 17 (-3) Love Love Love Epik High 18 (–) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 19 (+2) Bittersweet Baby DONT Cry 20 (new) WANNA Jang Haneum 21 (-8) Blue Valentine NMIXX 22 (new) KILLA (Face the other me) Kep1er 23 (-6) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) LE SSERAFIM 24 (-5) Free Falling Kangmin 25 (-5) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung 26 (-4) 미워 (Ego) Crush 27 (new) TAXI Kino 28 (-5) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT 29 (-2) OVERDRIVE TWS 30 (–) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 31 (new) Butterfly Doors AtHeart 32 (new) 완전미쳤어! (Studio54) T.O.P 33 (+6) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 34 (+6) GO! CORTIS 35 (-6) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 36 (-4) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan) 37 (-6) Knife ENHYPEN 38 (new) Vanilla Days LNGSHOT 39 (new) Hertz Moonbyul 40 (-14) toxic till the end Rosé 41 (-3) 끝사랑 (Last Love) Tei 42 (-9) SLIPSHOT DIGNITY 43 (-6) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 44 (-36) Ice Cream Yuna 45 (+1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 46 (-22) DEAD MAN WALKING ALL(H)OURS 47 (new) Love in the Margins Jeong Sewoon 48 (-13) like JENNIE Jennie 49 (-24) UNIQUE P1Harmony 50 (-8) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%