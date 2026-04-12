Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 3

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 3

Music
Apr 12, 2026
by edward1849

BTS’ “SWIM” repeats as the No. 1 song for the second straight week. Congratulations to BTS!

Holding onto No. 2 is IVE’s former chart-topping hit “BANG BANG.” Moving up one spot to No. 3 is Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!”

Two new songs debuted in the top 10 this week.

Entering at No. 7 is DAY6 member Wonpil’s “Highs and Lows,” the title track of his first solo mini album “Unpiltered.” It is a track distinguished by the dynamic progression of its alternative rock sounds.

“Biggest Fan” by Red Velvet’s Irene debuts at No. 9. The title track from her first full album of the same name, “Biggest Fan” is a bright pop dance song about wanting to share positive energy with fans.

Singles Music Chart - April 2026, Week 3
  • 1 (–) SWIM
    Image of SWIM
    Album: ARIRANG
    Artist/Band: BTS
    • Music: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg
    • Lyrics: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (–) BANG BANG
    Image of BANG BANG
    Album: REVIVE+
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (+1) RUDE!
    Image of RUDE!
    Album: RUDE!
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi
    • Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (+1) 404 (New Era)
    Image of 404 (New Era)
    Album: Delulu Pack
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia
    • Lyrics: Omega Sapien
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (-2) Catch Catch
    Image of Catch Catch
    Album: LOVE CATCHER
    Artist/Band: Yena
    • Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra
    • Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (+1) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 23 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (new) Highs and Lows
    Image of Highs and Lows
    Album: Unpiltered
    Artist/Band: Wonpil
    • Music: collapsedone, Wonpil
    • Lyrics: Wonpil, collapsedone
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (+2) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 24 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (new) Biggest Fan
    Image of Biggest Fan
    Album: Biggest Fan
    Artist/Band: Irene
    • Music: Gartner, Baer, Preston
    • Lyrics: Liljune
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (+1) My whole world
    Image of My whole world
    Album: Absence
    Artist/Band: Car, the garden
    • Music: Car, the garden, 623
    • Lyrics: Car, the garden
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 11 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-5) GO BLACKPINK
12 (–) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
13 (new) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo
14 (-5) NOT CUTE ANYMORE ILLIT
15 (+1) Drowning WOODZ
16 (-1) THAT’S A NO NO ITZY
17 (-3) Love Love Love Epik High
18 (–) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
19 (+2) Bittersweet Baby DONT Cry
20 (new) WANNA Jang Haneum
21 (-8) Blue Valentine NMIXX
22 (new) KILLA (Face the other me) Kep1er
23 (-6) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) LE SSERAFIM
24 (-5) Free Falling Kangmin
25 (-5) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung
26 (-4) 미워 (Ego) Crush
27 (new) TAXI Kino
28 (-5) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT
29 (-2) OVERDRIVE TWS
30 (–) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
31 (new) Butterfly Doors AtHeart
32 (new) 완전미쳤어! (Studio54) T.O.P
33 (+6) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
34 (+6) GO! CORTIS
35 (-6) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
36 (-4) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
37 (-6) Knife ENHYPEN
38 (new) Vanilla Days LNGSHOT
39 (new) Hertz Moonbyul
40 (-14) toxic till the end Rosé
41 (-3) 끝사랑 (Last Love) Tei
42 (-9) SLIPSHOT DIGNITY
43 (-6) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
44 (-36) Ice Cream Yuna
45 (+1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
46 (-22) DEAD MAN WALKING ALL(H)OURS
47 (new) Love in the Margins Jeong Sewoon
48 (-13) like JENNIE Jennie
49 (-24) UNIQUE P1Harmony
50 (-8) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

BTS
Car the garden
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
Irene
IVE
KiiiKiii
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026
Wonpil
Yena

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