Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 3
BTS’ “SWIM” repeats as the No. 1 song for the second straight week. Congratulations to BTS!
Holding onto No. 2 is IVE’s former chart-topping hit “BANG BANG.” Moving up one spot to No. 3 is Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!”
Two new songs debuted in the top 10 this week.
Entering at No. 7 is DAY6 member Wonpil’s “Highs and Lows,” the title track of his first solo mini album “Unpiltered.” It is a track distinguished by the dynamic progression of its alternative rock sounds.
“Biggest Fan” by Red Velvet’s Irene debuts at No. 9. The title track from her first full album of the same name, “Biggest Fan” is a bright pop dance song about wanting to share positive energy with fans.
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1 (–) SWIM
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (–) BANG BANG
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (+1) RUDE!
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
4 (+1) 404 (New Era)
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (-2) Catch Catch
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
6 (+1) Landing in Love
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 23 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
7 (new) Highs and Lows
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
8 (+2) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 24 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
9 (new) Biggest Fan
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
-
10 (+1) My whole world
- Chart Info
- 11 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-5)
|GO
|BLACKPINK
|12 (–)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|13 (new)
|아크라포빅 (Akrapovic)
|hamo
|14 (-5)
|NOT CUTE ANYMORE
|ILLIT
|15 (+1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|16 (-1)
|THAT’S A NO NO
|ITZY
|17 (-3)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|18 (–)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|19 (+2)
|Bittersweet
|Baby DONT Cry
|20 (new)
|WANNA
|Jang Haneum
|21 (-8)
|Blue Valentine
|NMIXX
|22 (new)
|KILLA (Face the other me)
|Kep1er
|23 (-6)
|SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
|LE SSERAFIM
|24 (-5)
|Free Falling
|Kangmin
|25 (-5)
|사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain)
|Lim Hyun Jung
|26 (-4)
|미워 (Ego)
|Crush
|27 (new)
|TAXI
|Kino
|28 (-5)
|ONE MORE TIME
|ALLDAY PROJECT
|29 (-2)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|30 (–)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|31 (new)
|Butterfly Doors
|AtHeart
|32 (new)
|완전미쳤어! (Studio54)
|T.O.P
|33 (+6)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|34 (+6)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|35 (-6)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|36 (-4)
|눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026))
|SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
|37 (-6)
|Knife
|ENHYPEN
|38 (new)
|Vanilla Days
|LNGSHOT
|39 (new)
|Hertz
|Moonbyul
|40 (-14)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|41 (-3)
|끝사랑 (Last Love)
|Tei
|42 (-9)
|SLIPSHOT
|DIGNITY
|43 (-6)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|44 (-36)
|Ice Cream
|Yuna
|45 (+1)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|46 (-22)
|DEAD MAN WALKING
|ALL(H)OURS
|47 (new)
|Love in the Margins
|Jeong Sewoon
|48 (-13)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|49 (-24)
|UNIQUE
|P1Harmony
|50 (-8)
|사랑의 언어 (Love Language)
|Kim Min Seok
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%