Watch: IU, Byeon Woo Seok, And More Showcase Playful Chemistry On Set Of 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes video!

The newly released behind-the-scenes video for episode 2 of “Perfect Crown” begins with IU talking about the difficulties of shooting an arrow. IU shares, “I heard rumors that Byeon Woo Seok and Noh Sang Hyun are really good, which became a stimulus for me. I also worked hard to learn even though it was a short period of time.” IU jokes that she practiced for three years but quickly tells the truth that it’s actually only been around three times.

Before riding a horse, Byeon Woo Seok comments that he has experience riding a horse from a past sageuk (historical) drama. He adds, “This is my first time meeting a white horse. We were about to get close, but [filming] ended.”

While getting ready to film the next scene, IU takes photos of Byeon Woo Seok, saying its for social media. Laughing, the two pose playfully for selfies at the theater.

Heo Nam Jun makes a special appearance as Seong Hui Ju’s (IU) blind date. After filming, Heo Nam Jun jokes, “I’m a little bit hurt,” pretending to be affected by Seong Hui Ju’s words. The actor mentions that thanks to the thoughtful attitudes of the cast and actors on set, he was able to film more comfortably.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Perfect Crown” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m KST.

While waiting, watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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Also watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

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