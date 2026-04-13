Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, And More Undergo Drastic Changes Following A Major Scandal In “Climax”

“Climax” has shared new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Climax” follows the gripping survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seop (Ju Ji Hoon), who plunges into a power-driven cartel in his quest to climb South Korea’s hierarchy of power.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, the aftermath of the leaked private video featuring Chu Sang Ah (Ha Ji Won) continues to wreak havoc.

After suffering a critical blow ahead of the election, Bang Tae Seop steps forward to issue a personal apology and attempts to contain the situation. However, with public opinion already turned against him and mounting pressure from within his party, he finds himself in a position where it is difficult to hold on politically.

Chu Sang Ah also faces a crisis, as the spread of the video threatens to halt her acting career. At the same time, past events involving the two come to light, leading to direct emotional clashes between the characters and causing their relationship to spiral in an irreversible direction. Lee Yang Mi (Cha Joo Young) takes advantage of the unstable situation to make her move, heightening tension over whose side the tide will favor.

The newly released stills vividly capture how drastically the characters change after the incident. The image of Bang Tae Seop, standing alone with visible wounds, reflects a man pushed to the edge.

In another still, he enters the party’s conference room, showing his desperate attempt to find a final breakthrough.

The next set of images features Chu Sang Ah. One shows her deep in thought while on a phone call, while another depicts her surrounded by reporters, vividly portraying the crisis faced by the central figure of the scandal.

Another set of stills features Lee Yang Mi, Son Guk Won (Joo Jin Moo), and Hwang Jeong Won (Nana). Lee Yang Mi and Son Guk Won are seen dining together, while Hwang Jeong Won (Nana) is seen examining something in the dark, further raising curiosity about the choices each character will make.

The next episode of “Climax” airs on April 13 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the previous episodes of “Climax” with English subtitles on Viki:

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