Uhm Hyun Kyung Considers Yoon Jong Hun’s Unexpected Offer In “Our Happy Days”

Uhm Hyun Kyung begins to find a breakthrough in “Our Happy Days.”

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Spoilers

Previously, Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung) was caught by director Go Min Ho (Jung Yoon) while secretly photographing the acquisition contract for Lucky Joy Tech, and was taken to the police station. Faced with Go Min Ho’s firm stance to handle the matter by the law, she ultimately ended up in a holding cell. Meanwhile, after learning through his grandmother Lee Young Hwa (Jung Young Sook) that Jo Eun Ae is the true developer behind the senior-focused AI “Joy,” Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hun) stepped in and proposed a reasonable settlement to Go Min Ho.

Newly released stills show Go Gyeol and Jo Eun Ae locked in a tense standoff across the partition in the visitation room. Go Gyeol offers her an unexpected deal—an internship position at Kang Soo Construction—but Jo Eun Ae continues her sharp confrontation against the company that took “Joy” from her. However, the mood soon shifts, and with her fists clenched and eyes gleaming with resolve, curiosity builds over what decision she ultimately makes.

Elsewhere, Go Min Ho and Seo Seung Ri (Yoon Da Young) share a meal, but their contrasting moods create an unusual tension. While Go Min Ho appears at ease, Seo Seung Ri suddenly makes a secretive request that freezes the atmosphere. Having previously resolved to pursue Go Gyeol directly, viewers are left wondering what she says to his older brother, Go Min Ho.

Episode 11 of “Our Happy Days” airs on April 13 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

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And watch Yoon Jong Hun in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”:

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