Jung Woo Captures Resilience Behind His Smile In “Audition 109” Poster

“Audition 109” has unveiled its main poster!

A sequel to Jung Woo’s representative film “Wish,” “Audition 109” follows Jjanggu (Jung Woo), who leaves Busan for Seoul to chase his dream of becoming an actor. Despite struggling to make ends meet and facing repeated rejection, he refuses to give up, returning to audition rooms time and again.

The newly released poster immediately draws attention with a close-up of Jjanggu’s face filling the frame. Turned slightly away as he gazes into the distance, tears pool in his eyes while a faint smile lingers on his lips—capturing both his signature cheerfulness and the quiet weight of his perseverance.

The phrase on the poster, “Wishes come true,” underscores Jjanggu’s unwavering determination to rise again, no matter how many times he falls.

“Audition 109” is set to hit theaters nationwide on April 22.

In the meantime, watch Jung Woo in “Miraculous Brother” on Viki:

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