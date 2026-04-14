Kim Jae Wook Is A Flawless Vice Chairman With Secrets And A Hidden Past In 'Filing For Love'

Kim Jae Wook is making a charismatic transformation in tvN’s upcoming drama “Filing for Love”!

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

On April 14, “Filing for Love” unveiled new stills of Kim Jae Wook, who plays third-generation chaebol Jeon Jae Yeol, the vice chairman of Haemu Group. Although he appears to have everything from skills to personality, he also harbors hidden wounds. Viewers are curious to see what he’s hiding behind his perfect exterior and how Kim Jae Wook will portray the subtle sides of Jeon Jae Yeol.

The newly released stills captivate with Jeon Jae Yeol’s charisma. Wearing a clean-cut suit, he leisurely walks across the lobby, drawing attention. Despite always looking flawless, a still captures him look looking plaintive, raising curiosity for what his secret is and how he will become intertwined with Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon.

Kim Jae Wook shared, “The novel setting of an audit team in charge of office misconduct was interesting. The script was also fast-paced, so I could read it easily.” The actor continued, “Each episode, various stories unfold. Realistic incidents unfold with likely characters, and the relationships are also depicted realistically, so it was very immersive, and the two leads becoming closer while carrying out their job felt really charming.”

Regarding his character Jeon Jae Yeol, Kim Jae Wook shared, “He’s a figure with the heavy burden of having to lead a business. Since he cannot show others that weight or the sharpness that comes from the fierce competition for corporate succession, he always shows a leisurely and leader-like side, but he’s a lonely person who simultaneously feels great deficiency and regret over a past decision.”

“Filing for Love” will premiere on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Watch a teaser below:

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Also watch Kim Jae Wook in “Her Private Life” on Viki:

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