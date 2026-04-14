Ahn Hyo Seop Embraces Busy Village Life In New Drama “Sold Out On You”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Sold Out on You” has unveiled new stills of Ahn Hyo Seop!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Matthew Lee is a young farmer in Deokpung Village who has exceptional abilities and juggles three roles of farming, raw material development, and management. When it comes to his work, he is meticulous, demanding, and sometimes prickly. In the village, however, he is affectionately known as “Mechoori” (“Quail”), a folksy nickname, as he busily takes care of various complaints from the elders.

The stills show Matthew Lee’s all-around contributions, enough to make him the pride of the village. From growing mushrooms to managing the greenhouse, he shows strong dedication and sincerity toward farming.

The stills also highlight him working hard for the villagers, such as removing beehives, preparing kimchi for winter, and driving a cultivator.

Ahn Hyo Seop said, “Since Matthew Lee has many roles beyond being a farmer, he wants to create something with a clear purpose. In that sense, he naturally devotes himself fully to his present life.”

In particular, Ahn Hyo Seop even learned how to drive a cultivator for his role as Matthew Lee. He shared, “Driving a cultivator was a lot of fun. Since I had many scenes where I drove with senior actors riding along, I prepared thoroughly and treated the cultivator like it was my own car.”

“Sold Out on You” is set to premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)