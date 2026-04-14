Ryu Jun Yeol And Hong Kyung In Talks For New Drama

Ryu Jun Yeol and Hong Kyung may be teaming up for a new drama!

On April 13, a media outlet reported that Ryu Jun Yeol will star as the male lead Hans in the upcoming Netflix drama “Outback” (working title). The next day, on April 14, Hong Kyung was also reported to be joining the cast.

In response to the report, Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency stated, “’Outback’ is a project he is considering. Nothing has been confirmed yet.” Hong Kyung’s agency likewise said, “It is one of the projects he received a casting offer for,” adding that it is currently under review.

Based on a popular webtoon, “Outback” tells the story of Si On, who heads to Australia in search of his older sister, and a mysterious man named Hans.

If both actors accept their offers, “Outback” will mark their first project together.

Ryu Jun Yeol is currently gearing up for the release of his new Netflix series “Mousetrap” in the second half of the year, while Hong Kyung is currently reviewing his next projects following last year’s releases of the films “Good News” and “Concrete Market.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Ryu Jun Yeol in “Reply 1988”:

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Also watch Hong Kyung in “Weak Hero Class 1”:

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