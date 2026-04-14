Park Shin Hye And Choi Tae Joon Expecting Their Second Child

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon are going to be parents of two!

On April 14, Park Shin Hye’s agency SALT Entertainment shared, “Park Shin Hye is pregnant with her second child,” and added, “She is due to give birth this fall. We ask for your warm blessings.”

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon got married in January 2022 and welcomed a baby boy in May of the same year.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Park Shin Hye in “Heirs”:

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And Choi Tae Joon in “So I Married The Anti-Fan”:

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